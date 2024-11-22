Embassy Intrigue: Arrested Spy Accused of Betrayal

A security guard at the U.S. embassy in Norway has been apprehended on allegations of espionage for Russia and Iran. Norwegian security police disclosed this startling development on Thursday.

The suspect, a Norwegian in his 20s, was detained at his residence on Wednesday. A court subsequently authorized his initial detention for four weeks, with the first week in isolation, as investigations are underway.

Thomas Blom, PST's legal representative, stated that substantial digital evidence had been confiscated, although it remains undetermined if he had access to sensitive information warranting anti-espionage laws. The man's lawyer revealed contact with Russian and Iranian intelligence agents, bringing further scrutiny to the case.

