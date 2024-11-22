Left Menu

Embassy Intrigue: Arrested Spy Accused of Betrayal

A Norwegian security guard at the U.S. embassy in Norway has been arrested on suspicion of espionage for Russia and Iran. The young man, cooperating with police, was arrested after a court ruled for his detention while investigations continue. Seized digital materials are under examination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 03:00 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 03:00 IST
Embassy Intrigue: Arrested Spy Accused of Betrayal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A security guard at the U.S. embassy in Norway has been apprehended on allegations of espionage for Russia and Iran. Norwegian security police disclosed this startling development on Thursday.

The suspect, a Norwegian in his 20s, was detained at his residence on Wednesday. A court subsequently authorized his initial detention for four weeks, with the first week in isolation, as investigations are underway.

Thomas Blom, PST's legal representative, stated that substantial digital evidence had been confiscated, although it remains undetermined if he had access to sensitive information warranting anti-espionage laws. The man's lawyer revealed contact with Russian and Iranian intelligence agents, bringing further scrutiny to the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024