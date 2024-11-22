Left Menu

British Investors Commit $8.5 Billion to Indonesian Growth

British companies have pledged a substantial $8.5 billion investment in Indonesia, focusing on sectors like energy transition, infrastructure, education, and health. The commitment was announced during President Prabowo Subianto's visit to London. The collaboration reflects strengthening economic ties between the two countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 22-11-2024 06:30 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 06:30 IST
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

British corporations are set to invest a significant $8.5 billion in Indonesia, President Prabowo Subianto announced during an official visit to London. This disclosure comes from a statement by the Indonesian presidential office, highlighting a robust economic partnership.

The investment is earmarked for vital sectors, including energy transition, infrastructure, education, and health. Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati confirmed these target areas, reflecting the broad scope of this collaboration but withheld in-depth details.

This substantial financial commitment from British firms underscores a strengthening relationship, promising growth and transformation in Indonesia's pivotal sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

