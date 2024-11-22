British Investors Commit $8.5 Billion to Indonesian Growth

British corporations are set to invest a significant $8.5 billion in Indonesia, President Prabowo Subianto announced during an official visit to London. This disclosure comes from a statement by the Indonesian presidential office, highlighting a robust economic partnership.

The investment is earmarked for vital sectors, including energy transition, infrastructure, education, and health. Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati confirmed these target areas, reflecting the broad scope of this collaboration but withheld in-depth details.

This substantial financial commitment from British firms underscores a strengthening relationship, promising growth and transformation in Indonesia's pivotal sectors.

