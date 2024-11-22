Thane Court Sentences Two to Seven Years for Stabbing Over Financial Dispute

A court in Maharashtra's Thane district has sentenced two men to seven years of rigorous imprisonment following their involvement in a stabbing incident over a financial dispute dating back to 2015.

Judgment was delivered by additional sessions judge Abhay N Sirsikar, who sentenced Maulabaksh Mehandihasan Mansuri, aged 57, and Rajji Ahmed Nabibaksh Mansuri, aged 47. Each defendant was also fined Rs 1,000. The decision was made public on Thursday, following the November 14 order.

The altercation occurred on March 26, 2015, when the victim, identified as Kamruddin, along with his brother Sultan, confronted the accused. Kamruddin sought repayment of Rs 8 lakh given by his father to Maulabaksh for an investment that had promised monthly interest but yielded nothing. During the confrontation, Maulabaksh, with the assistance of his brother-in-law, attacked Kamruddin, inflicting stab wounds. The case was prosecuted under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including attempted murder and criminal intimidation.

(With inputs from agencies.)