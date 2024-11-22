Left Menu

Controversy Sparks Over Sambhal's Shahi Jama Masjid

The Bahujan Samaj Party president, Mayawati, urged the government and the Supreme Court to address the growing controversy surrounding the Shahi Jama Masjid in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district. The dispute involves claims of the mosque's construction over an ancient temple, prompting a court-ordered survey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 22-11-2024 12:43 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 12:36 IST
Mayawati Image Credit: Wikipidea
The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president, Mayawati, has called upon the government and the Supreme Court to intervene in the escalating dispute over the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh. This controversy has gripped national media attention.

A court in Sambhal recently ordered a survey of the mosque amid allegations that it was built by demolishing a pre-existing temple. This has ignited a debate on historical and religious grounds.

Petitioner advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain revealed that the court directed the formation of an 'Advocate Commission' tasked with conducting a videographic survey of the mosque. The area, protected by the Archaeological Survey of India, complicates the issue further as any encroachment is strictly prohibited.

(With inputs from agencies.)

