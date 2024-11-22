Mehbooba Mufti Condemns Alleged Army Misconduct in Kishtwar

Amid serious allegations of misconduct by Army personnel in Kishtwar district, Peoples' Democratic Party leader Mehbooba Mufti has issued a strong call for government action.

Reports suggest that five civilians were beaten during anti-terror operations in Mughal Maidan, prompting an internal probe by the Army. Mufti has demanded swift accountability and thorough investigations.

She urged the Union Territory government to ensure safety and uphold civilian dignity to maintain public trust in institutional processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)