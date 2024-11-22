Left Menu

Mehbooba Mufti Condemns Alleged Army Misconduct in Kishtwar

Mehbooba Mufti, leader of the Peoples' Democratic Party, has called for prompt government action following allegations of mistreatment by Army personnel during an anti-terror operation in Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir. The accusations include severe torture of civilians, prompting an Army investigation. Mufti stresses the importance of accountability and civilian protection.

Updated: 22-11-2024 12:43 IST
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid serious allegations of misconduct by Army personnel in Kishtwar district, Peoples' Democratic Party leader Mehbooba Mufti has issued a strong call for government action.

Reports suggest that five civilians were beaten during anti-terror operations in Mughal Maidan, prompting an internal probe by the Army. Mufti has demanded swift accountability and thorough investigations.

She urged the Union Territory government to ensure safety and uphold civilian dignity to maintain public trust in institutional processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

