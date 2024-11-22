Left Menu

Russian Forces Accelerate Advance in Ukraine: Medal Ceremony Highlights Bravery

Russia's Defence Minister Andrei Belousov reports that forces in Ukraine have quickened their pace. Video footage shows Belousov at a command post in Ukraine, distributing medals for bravery among soldiers, highlighting their significant efforts on the front lines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 22-11-2024 12:46 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 12:46 IST
Andrei Belousov
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian Defence Minister Andrei Belousov announced on Friday that Russian military forces have increased their advance in Ukraine. This development was disclosed in a video released by the Ministry of Defence.

The footage features Belousov visiting a Russian command post stationed within Ukrainian territory. During his visit, he acknowledged the efforts of the troops by distributing medals for bravery.

This gesture underlines the ongoing significant contributions and resolve of Russian forces as they continue their operations in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

