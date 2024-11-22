Russian Forces Accelerate Advance in Ukraine: Medal Ceremony Highlights Bravery

Russian Defence Minister Andrei Belousov announced on Friday that Russian military forces have increased their advance in Ukraine. This development was disclosed in a video released by the Ministry of Defence.

The footage features Belousov visiting a Russian command post stationed within Ukrainian territory. During his visit, he acknowledged the efforts of the troops by distributing medals for bravery.

This gesture underlines the ongoing significant contributions and resolve of Russian forces as they continue their operations in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)