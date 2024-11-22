Left Menu

Security Forces Score Major Victory Against Naxalites in Chhattisgarh

A successful operation in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district resulted in the deaths of ten Naxalites. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai praised security forces for their actions and emphasized the state's commitment to peace and development. Weapons were seized and operations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sukma | Updated: 22-11-2024 13:00 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 12:57 IST
Security Forces Score Major Victory Against Naxalites in Chhattisgarh
Vishnu Deo Sai Image Credit: Twitter(@vishnudsai)
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, security forces eliminated ten Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district amid ongoing operations on Friday, according to a senior police official.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai commended the forces for restoring peace in Bastar and reinforced the government's zero-tolerance policy towards Naxalism.

The operation continues as authorities recover weapons, including rifles, while working to ensure long-term peace and security in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024