Security Forces Score Major Victory Against Naxalites in Chhattisgarh
A successful operation in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district resulted in the deaths of ten Naxalites. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai praised security forces for their actions and emphasized the state's commitment to peace and development. Weapons were seized and operations continue.
In a significant breakthrough, security forces eliminated ten Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district amid ongoing operations on Friday, according to a senior police official.
Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai commended the forces for restoring peace in Bastar and reinforced the government's zero-tolerance policy towards Naxalism.
The operation continues as authorities recover weapons, including rifles, while working to ensure long-term peace and security in the region.
