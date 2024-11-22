Security Forces Score Major Victory Against Naxalites in Chhattisgarh

In a significant breakthrough, security forces eliminated ten Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district amid ongoing operations on Friday, according to a senior police official.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai commended the forces for restoring peace in Bastar and reinforced the government's zero-tolerance policy towards Naxalism.

The operation continues as authorities recover weapons, including rifles, while working to ensure long-term peace and security in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)