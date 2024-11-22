Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: India-Canada Ties Under Strain
Diplomatic tensions between India and Canada have escalated following allegations linking Indian government officials to criminal activities, including the plot to kill Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Both governments deny the allegations, but the accusations have further strained ties, with mutual expulsions of diplomats and ongoing disputes over each nation's handling of separatism.
- Country:
- Canada
The Canadian government has denied allegations from a recent media report that linked Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior officials to criminal activities in Canada. The report claimed involvement in the assassination plot against Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.
Nathalie G Drouin, National Security and Intelligence Advisor to the Canadian Prime Minister, stated that these accusations are speculative and not supported by evidence. This denial follows Indian officials labeling the report as a smear campaign against them.
Despite both countries dismissing the allegations, the report has deepened the diplomatic rift, with mutual expulsions of diplomats adding fuel to the ongoing tensions over support for Sikh separatists.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Parliamentary Probe into Waqf Land Allegations in Karnataka
Allegations Rise as Mahayuti Government Accused of Massive Corruption
Yoon Suk Yeol Denies Influence-Peddling Allegations Amid Political Turmoil
Constables Jump from Jail: Harassment Allegations in Goa Tragedy
ED Raids Amazon and Flipkart Vendors Amidst FDI Rule Breach Allegations