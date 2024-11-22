Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: India-Canada Ties Under Strain

The Canadian government has denied allegations from a recent media report that linked Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior officials to criminal activities in Canada. The report claimed involvement in the assassination plot against Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Nathalie G Drouin, National Security and Intelligence Advisor to the Canadian Prime Minister, stated that these accusations are speculative and not supported by evidence. This denial follows Indian officials labeling the report as a smear campaign against them.

Despite both countries dismissing the allegations, the report has deepened the diplomatic rift, with mutual expulsions of diplomats adding fuel to the ongoing tensions over support for Sikh separatists.

(With inputs from agencies.)