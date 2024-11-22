Global Leaders Urged to Unite for Children's Future

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath raised concerns about the impact of war on 2.5 billion children globally during the 25th International Conference of Chief Justices.

He urged world leaders to foster a clean, safe, and fear-free society, echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's UN address from the 'Summit of the Future'.

Adityanath highlighted India's peaceful philosophy, 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', and the inspiring role of Article 51 in promoting international harmony.

He stressed the importance of such gatherings in paving the way for world welfare in celebration of the Constitution's Amrit Mahotsav year.

(With inputs from agencies.)