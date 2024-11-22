Left Menu

Global Leaders Urged to Unite for Children's Future

At the 25th International Conference of Chief Justices, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized the threat of war on 2.5 billion children's future. He highlighted India's dedication to peace through 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' and the significance of Article 51, encouraging global unity for a safer world.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 22-11-2024 14:18 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 14:12 IST
Global Leaders Urged to Unite for Children's Future
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath raised concerns about the impact of war on 2.5 billion children globally during the 25th International Conference of Chief Justices.

He urged world leaders to foster a clean, safe, and fear-free society, echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's UN address from the 'Summit of the Future'.

Adityanath highlighted India's peaceful philosophy, 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', and the inspiring role of Article 51 in promoting international harmony.

He stressed the importance of such gatherings in paving the way for world welfare in celebration of the Constitution's Amrit Mahotsav year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024