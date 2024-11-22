Global Leaders Urged to Unite for Children's Future
At the 25th International Conference of Chief Justices, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized the threat of war on 2.5 billion children's future. He highlighted India's dedication to peace through 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' and the significance of Article 51, encouraging global unity for a safer world.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath raised concerns about the impact of war on 2.5 billion children globally during the 25th International Conference of Chief Justices.
He urged world leaders to foster a clean, safe, and fear-free society, echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's UN address from the 'Summit of the Future'.
Adityanath highlighted India's peaceful philosophy, 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', and the inspiring role of Article 51 in promoting international harmony.
He stressed the importance of such gatherings in paving the way for world welfare in celebration of the Constitution's Amrit Mahotsav year.
