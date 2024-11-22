Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Again: Gunmen Attack in Baghlan

Gunmen killed at least 10 people in Afghanistan's northern Baghlan province, as reported by the Interior Ministry. The identity of the attackers remains unknown, although such events are often linked to IS, adding to the security challenges faced by the Taliban, which seized power in 2021.

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Gunmen launched a deadly attack in Afghanistan's northern region, claiming at least ten lives, according to Abdul Mateen Qaniee, spokesperson for the Interior Ministry.

The perpetrators remain unidentified, leaving authorities scrambling to piece together motives behind the violence.

This incident adds to the surge of attacks that have plagued Afghanistan since the Taliban's takeover in 2021, with many attributed to the local affiliate of the Islamic State group, known for its brutal tactics in the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

