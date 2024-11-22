Security Forces Neutralize Terror Threat in Pakistan
In Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, security forces successfully eliminated three terrorists in a planned operation. Armed with intelligence about their location, the forces initiated an assault in Bannu district, leading to the death of three terrorists and injury of two others, while recovering a significant weapons cache.
Security forces in Pakistan's turbulent Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province successfully conducted an operation on Friday, resulting in the elimination of three terrorists, according to an army report.
Motivated by a strategic tip-off, the forces carried out the operation in Bannu district, confirming the deaths of three militants and injuring two others.
A sizeable collection of arms and ammunition was seized from the militants' hideout, marking a significant blow to terrorist activity in the region.
