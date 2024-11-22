Security Forces Neutralize Terror Threat in Pakistan

Security forces in Pakistan's turbulent Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province successfully conducted an operation on Friday, resulting in the elimination of three terrorists, according to an army report.

Motivated by a strategic tip-off, the forces carried out the operation in Bannu district, confirming the deaths of three militants and injuring two others.

A sizeable collection of arms and ammunition was seized from the militants' hideout, marking a significant blow to terrorist activity in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)