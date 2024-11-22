Crackdown in Kashmir: No Fuel for Underage Drivers

In a bid to curb underage driving in Kashmir, an initiative by local fuel stations and businesses is gaining momentum. Petrol pumps in Srinagar have started refusing fuel to minors operating vehicles, a move triggered by a severe road accident that took the lives of two young boys and injured another.

The policy, lauded by residents and supported by the Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers Federation, extends to denying commodities like cigarettes to minors, signaling a collective societal stand against the perilous trend of underage driving. Simultaneously, schools in the region are enforcing measures to prevent students from driving to educational institutions.

The Directorate of School Education has issued a strict notice, and the Traffic Department, led by Regional Transport Officer Syed Shahnawaz Bukhari, is actively conducting crackdowns on violators. The enforcement drive is intensive, targeting various offenses, and escalating fines and vehicle seizures, aiming to ensure public safety and reduce traffic-related fatalities.

(With inputs from agencies.)