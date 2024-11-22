Left Menu

High-Tech Heist: Rs 2 Crore in iPhones & iPads Recovered

Rajasthan Police apprehended five individuals for stealing iPhones and iPads worth Rs 2 crore in Jaipur. One suspect is from Mumbai, while the rest are from Madhya Pradesh. Over 100 iPhones and Rs 3 lakh were seized. The theft occurred at a showroom under Jawahar Nagar Police Station.

Jaipur | Updated: 22-11-2024
In a significant breakthrough, Rajasthan Police have arrested five men linked to the theft of iPhones and iPads valued at nearly Rs 2 crore, according to a statement by Jaipur's top police officer on Friday.

Jaipur Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph announced that the suspects include four individuals from Madhya Pradesh and one from Mumbai. The authorities have successfully recovered over 100 iPhones along with Rs 3 lakh in cash.

The accused, namely Safan Khan, Rambharose Patel, Jatin Hada, Rajesh alias Khanna alias Mama, and Sameer Ahmed Sheikh from Mumbai, were involved in a theft on November 6. They stole approximately 120 iPhones, 150 other phones, iPads, and MacBooks from a showroom under Jawahar Nagar Police Station, with the stolen merchandise valued at Rs 1.80 crore.

