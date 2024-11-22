High-Tech Heist: Rs 2 Crore in iPhones & iPads Recovered
In a significant breakthrough, Rajasthan Police have arrested five men linked to the theft of iPhones and iPads valued at nearly Rs 2 crore, according to a statement by Jaipur's top police officer on Friday.
Jaipur Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph announced that the suspects include four individuals from Madhya Pradesh and one from Mumbai. The authorities have successfully recovered over 100 iPhones along with Rs 3 lakh in cash.
The accused, namely Safan Khan, Rambharose Patel, Jatin Hada, Rajesh alias Khanna alias Mama, and Sameer Ahmed Sheikh from Mumbai, were involved in a theft on November 6. They stole approximately 120 iPhones, 150 other phones, iPads, and MacBooks from a showroom under Jawahar Nagar Police Station, with the stolen merchandise valued at Rs 1.80 crore.
