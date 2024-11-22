Wedding Disrupted: Criminal Externed from Meerut Before Ceremony

In a surprising turn of events, authorities have externed a notorious figure from Meerut, effectively disrupting his impending nuptials. The district police, enforcing an externment order, banned Salman from the district just two days ahead of his wedding.

Salman, known for his criminal activities, faced a decisive ruling under the Goonda Act. With over a dozen charges including extortion and murder, he was barred from entering Meerut for six months, creating an unexpected predicament for his family amidst wedding planning.

The timing of the legal action has left the family grappling with adjustments to the wedding schedule, as planned ceremonies and receptions now face unforeseen legal constraints.

(With inputs from agencies.)