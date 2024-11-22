Left Menu

Supreme Court to Review GRAP-4 Restrictions as Delhi AQI Drops

The Supreme Court is set to consider easing GRAP-4 anti-pollution restrictions in Delhi-NCR on November 25, amid displeasure over their implementation. Despite a drop in pollution levels to GRAP-2, the AQI remains in the 'very poor' category. The court appointed commissioners to assess the enforcement of truck entry limits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2024 16:07 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 15:52 IST
Supreme Court to Review GRAP-4 Restrictions as Delhi AQI Drops
Supreme Court decision Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court announced on Friday that it would contemplate on November 25 whether to alleviate the GRAP-4 anti-pollution restrictions in the Delhi-NCR region following a decline in air quality index (AQI) levels.

A bench consisting of Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih expressed dissatisfaction with the inadequate enforcement of GRAP-4 measures, especially concerning the limitation of truck entries carrying non-essential goods into Delhi.

The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), first enacted in 2017, designates the air quality in Delhi-NCR into four stages, ranging from 'poor' to 'severe plus.' The apex court will appoint lawyers to examine the enforcement of these measures at entry points.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024