Supreme Court to Review GRAP-4 Restrictions as Delhi AQI Drops
The Supreme Court is set to consider easing GRAP-4 anti-pollution restrictions in Delhi-NCR on November 25, amid displeasure over their implementation. Despite a drop in pollution levels to GRAP-2, the AQI remains in the 'very poor' category. The court appointed commissioners to assess the enforcement of truck entry limits.
The Supreme Court announced on Friday that it would contemplate on November 25 whether to alleviate the GRAP-4 anti-pollution restrictions in the Delhi-NCR region following a decline in air quality index (AQI) levels.
A bench consisting of Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih expressed dissatisfaction with the inadequate enforcement of GRAP-4 measures, especially concerning the limitation of truck entries carrying non-essential goods into Delhi.
The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), first enacted in 2017, designates the air quality in Delhi-NCR into four stages, ranging from 'poor' to 'severe plus.' The apex court will appoint lawyers to examine the enforcement of these measures at entry points.
