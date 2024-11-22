Supreme Court to Review GRAP-4 Restrictions as Delhi AQI Drops

The Supreme Court announced on Friday that it would contemplate on November 25 whether to alleviate the GRAP-4 anti-pollution restrictions in the Delhi-NCR region following a decline in air quality index (AQI) levels.

A bench consisting of Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih expressed dissatisfaction with the inadequate enforcement of GRAP-4 measures, especially concerning the limitation of truck entries carrying non-essential goods into Delhi.

The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), first enacted in 2017, designates the air quality in Delhi-NCR into four stages, ranging from 'poor' to 'severe plus.' The apex court will appoint lawyers to examine the enforcement of these measures at entry points.

