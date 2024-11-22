Left Menu

Clash Over Encroachment: Tensions Rise in Jewar

In Jewar, Uttar Pradesh, 25 individuals have been charged for assaulting civic officials during an anti-encroachment operation. The incident occurred on November 19 when officials attempted to clear a shop encroachment at a main intersection. The altercation involved physical abuse and casteist slurs.

Updated: 22-11-2024 17:01 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 16:31 IST
Clash Over Encroachment: Tensions Rise in Jewar
  • India

An anti-encroachment drive in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh, took a violent turn when 25 people allegedly attacked a team of Nagar Panchayat and Municipality officials, an officer reported on Friday.

On November 19, authorities aimed to remove an encroachment in front of a main intersection shop. Despite prior announcements, local shopkeepers and others resorted to violence.

Inspector Sanjay Kumar Singh confirmed that a case was registered based on Shiv Kumar Singh's complaint, with ongoing investigations into the physical and verbal abuse, including casteist remarks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

