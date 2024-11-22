Clash Over Encroachment: Tensions Rise in Jewar

An anti-encroachment drive in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh, took a violent turn when 25 people allegedly attacked a team of Nagar Panchayat and Municipality officials, an officer reported on Friday.

On November 19, authorities aimed to remove an encroachment in front of a main intersection shop. Despite prior announcements, local shopkeepers and others resorted to violence.

Inspector Sanjay Kumar Singh confirmed that a case was registered based on Shiv Kumar Singh's complaint, with ongoing investigations into the physical and verbal abuse, including casteist remarks.

