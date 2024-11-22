Left Menu

Musk and Ramaswamy to Slash Federal Regulations under Trump's Efficiency Team

Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, as part of Trump's Department of Government Efficiency, plan to eliminate unnecessary federal regulations. Guided by recent Supreme Court rulings, their team will recommend mass layoffs and repeal regulations by July 2026. Experts warn that this could lead to extensive legal challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 16:32 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 16:32 IST
Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy are leading Trump's newly-formed Department of Government Efficiency, ambitiously aiming to dismantle numerous federal regulations they label as burdensome and undemocratic. Their initiative follows recent Supreme Court rulings that have restricted agencies' rulemaking powers, which they believe provide a basis for wide-ranging regulatory review.

The process involves Musk and Ramaswamy's team, dubbed DOGE, reviewing existing agency rules, identifying those they consider illegitimate, and preparing recommendations for President Trump to issue immediate regulatory pauses. Their goal is to cut through bureaucratic red tape by July 2026, streamlining government oversight significantly.

However, experts highlight the legal complexities of such a bold regulatory rollback. Repealing rules involves navigating the intricate Administrative Procedure Act and legal battles may ensue, especially as progressive groups prepare to challenge any hasty eliminations. This initiative could spark a wave of legal disputes, testing the judicial terrain reshaped by Trump's judicial appointments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

