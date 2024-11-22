Left Menu

2024: The Deadliest Year for Humanitarians

In 2024, more humanitarian aid workers have been killed than in any previous year. The Middle East has been the deadliest region, primarily due to conflicts in areas like Gaza and Sudan. Of the 281 recorded deaths, 268 were national staff. The violence highlights the dangers faced by humanitarian workers globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 22-11-2024 16:39 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 16:39 IST
The year 2024 has been marked by a tragic escalation in the number of aid workers killed worldwide, according to a report from the United Nations. This year has become the deadliest on record, driven largely by bloodshed in the Middle East.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported 281 deaths among humanitarian personnel globally, surpassing last year's record of 280. The victims have been primarily national staff, working under non-UN organizations, alongside international staff.

With threats extending beyond Gaza to countries like Afghanistan and Sudan, the humanitarian community faces numerous challenges amid growing insecurity. The latest conflict between Israel and Hamas has intensified the situation, with Gaza health officials reporting a mounting death toll.

