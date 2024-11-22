Left Menu

Tragic Tale of Desperation: Mother Arrested in Double Homicide

A tragic incident occurred in Kheda Dharampur village where a mother allegedly killed her two young children before attempting suicide. The events unfolded amid personal turmoil, with the woman caught between the influences of her past and present relationships. She is now in police custody.

Updated: 22-11-2024 17:13 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 16:54 IST
A chilling tragedy unfolded in Kheda Dharampur village as a mother was arrested on suspicion of killing her six-year-old daughter and four-year-old son. Police say she attempted suicide following the children's deaths on Thursday but was interrupted by vigilant neighbors who called the authorities.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone II) Shakti Mohan Awasthi reported that Sonam confessed to strangling her children, whom she had with her husband Sahil, amid growing domestic tensions. Sonam claimed her actions were driven by pressure from her recently released husband.

After a complex relationship history, including Sahil's incarceration for murder and subsequent release, Sonam found herself in a distressing quandary. She was detained and will soon face court proceedings. The bodies of the young victims have been sent for postmortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

