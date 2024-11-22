Supreme Court Seeks Response on Gyanvapi Mosque ASI Survey
The Supreme Court has requested a response from the Gyanvapi mosque committee regarding a Hindu plea for an ASI survey at the mosque, where a 'shivling' was claimed to be found. The court has instructed the Archaeological Survey of India to avoid invasive actions during the survey process.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court has called for a response from the Gyanvapi mosque committee about a plea from the Hindu side requesting an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) survey of a sealed area at the mosque site. This area is where a 'shivling' was allegedly discovered in May 2022.
A bench led by Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan has issued a notice to the Committee of Management Anjuman Intezamia Masajid, asking them to reply within two weeks. The Hindu side seeks to consolidate all legal suits and transfer them from Varanasi district court to the Allahabad High Court.
While the Hindu party claims the structure in the mosque's wazukhana is a 'shivling,' the Muslim party identifies it as a 'fountain.' The Supreme Court emphasized that the ASI should refrain from any invasive actions and stated that the scientific survey's findings are open to legal challenges and cross-examinations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
