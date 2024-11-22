Left Menu

Supreme Court Seeks Response on Gyanvapi Mosque ASI Survey

The Supreme Court has requested a response from the Gyanvapi mosque committee regarding a Hindu plea for an ASI survey at the mosque, where a 'shivling' was claimed to be found. The court has instructed the Archaeological Survey of India to avoid invasive actions during the survey process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2024 18:56 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 18:56 IST
Supreme Court Seeks Response on Gyanvapi Mosque ASI Survey
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has called for a response from the Gyanvapi mosque committee about a plea from the Hindu side requesting an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) survey of a sealed area at the mosque site. This area is where a 'shivling' was allegedly discovered in May 2022.

A bench led by Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan has issued a notice to the Committee of Management Anjuman Intezamia Masajid, asking them to reply within two weeks. The Hindu side seeks to consolidate all legal suits and transfer them from Varanasi district court to the Allahabad High Court.

While the Hindu party claims the structure in the mosque's wazukhana is a 'shivling,' the Muslim party identifies it as a 'fountain.' The Supreme Court emphasized that the ASI should refrain from any invasive actions and stated that the scientific survey's findings are open to legal challenges and cross-examinations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024