Tragedy in Manipur: Final Farewell Amidst Unrest
Nine members of the Meitei community were laid to rest in Manipur's Jiribam district amid tight security. Their deaths followed a clash with armed men, leading to abductions, multiple casualties, and widespread unrest. A Joint Action Committee demanded justice and aid for the victims' families.
Nine Meitei community members, including women and children, were laid to rest under stringent security measures in Manipur's Jiribam district, officials reported.
The tragic events unfolded after armed men attacked a police station, leading to a deadly shootout. Bodies of those abducted were later discovered, escalating tensions.
A Joint Action Committee, demanding accountability and support for the victims' families, initially refused to proceed with funeral rites until the government took decisive action.
