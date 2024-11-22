Rocket Attack Sparks Tension at UNIFIL Base

In a recent attack on the UNIFIL peacekeeping force base in southern Lebanon, four Italian soldiers sustained injuries, escalating the tension in the volatile region. Italy's government expressed outrage over this incident, marking a significant development in the ongoing hostilities between Israeli forces and Hezbollah fighters.

Operating in the area to monitor the demarcation line with Israel, UNIFIL forces have been frequently targeted in recent weeks as conflicts intensify. The Italian government has expressed its condemnation, with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni calling for urgent measures to ensure the safety of UNIFIL soldiers and to identify those responsible for this aggressive act.

Two 122mm rockets struck a bunker within the Chama village base, where infrastructure damage resulted in light injuries to the soldiers from shattered glass. The situation remains highly charged, with allegations against Hezbollah for the attack, and Israel's subsequent denial of any deliberate aggression, despite calls for UNIFIL's evacuation from the area for safety concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)