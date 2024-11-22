Bengaluru Drug Bust: Major Consignments Seized
Bengaluru Police have arrested five individuals in two separate operations, seizing drugs valued over Rs 6 crore. The operations involved MDMA, cocaine, and ecstasy pills worth Rs 3 crore from two foreigners, and a 318 kg ganja consignment worth Rs 3.25 crore from three individuals.
In a significant crackdown, Bengaluru Police successfully intercepted two major drug consignments, arresting five individuals in the process. The operation, detailed by police officials on Friday, resulted in seizures valued at over Rs 6 crore.
The first bust involved the Central Crime Branch (CCB) police confiscating illegal substances, including MDMA, cocaine, and ecstasy pills, from two foreigners operating in Bengaluru. In total, the seized drugs were estimated to be worth Rs 3 crore.
In the second operation, police apprehended three individuals transporting 318 kg of ganja, valued at Rs 3.25 crore, from Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. A Kerala native, the main suspect, had a prior criminal record, including drug peddling and attempted murder charges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
