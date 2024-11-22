Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Manipur's Ethnic Conflict and Security Measures

Since May last year, ethnic violence between Manipur's Meitei and Kuki communities has resulted in 258 deaths. Security measures are being intensified with the deployment of additional Central Armed Police Forces. The involvement of militants in recent abductions is under investigation, with the NIA probing the cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 22-11-2024 20:20 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 20:20 IST
Escalating Tensions: Manipur's Ethnic Conflict and Security Measures
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur between the Meitei and Kuki communities has resulted in 258 fatalities since May of the previous year, according to state government's Security Advisor, Kuldiep Singh.

The state is bolstering its security presence with an additional 90 companies of Central Armed Police Forces, supplementing the 198 companies already stationed in the region. Authorities have made 32 arrests related to the vandalism and torching of properties belonging to ministers and MLAs. Approximately 3,000 stolen weapons have been retrieved, Singh reported during a press briefing.

In response to these tensions, coordination cells and joint control rooms are being established across districts, as per the meeting attended by representatives from the Army and various security forces. The National Investigation Agency is investigating the connection of militants in recent abductions, with potential links to the Suspension of Operations groups under scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024