Escalating Tensions: Manipur's Ethnic Conflict and Security Measures

The ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur between the Meitei and Kuki communities has resulted in 258 fatalities since May of the previous year, according to state government's Security Advisor, Kuldiep Singh.

The state is bolstering its security presence with an additional 90 companies of Central Armed Police Forces, supplementing the 198 companies already stationed in the region. Authorities have made 32 arrests related to the vandalism and torching of properties belonging to ministers and MLAs. Approximately 3,000 stolen weapons have been retrieved, Singh reported during a press briefing.

In response to these tensions, coordination cells and joint control rooms are being established across districts, as per the meeting attended by representatives from the Army and various security forces. The National Investigation Agency is investigating the connection of militants in recent abductions, with potential links to the Suspension of Operations groups under scrutiny.

