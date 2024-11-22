Left Menu

Telangana's Revolutionary Caste Survey Progresses Rapidly

The Telangana government has completed 87% of a comprehensive caste survey. Jangaon and Mulugu districts have full coverage, but GHMC lags at 65%. This initiative aligns with Congress's promise for social justice. Over 94,000 staff are involved in this effort, costing Rs 153 crore.

Updated: 22-11-2024 21:19 IST
Telangana's Revolutionary Caste Survey Progresses Rapidly
The Telangana government's caste survey has achieved coverage of 87 percent, reaching over 1.01 crore out of the state's 1.16 crore households. Official sources confirmed the statistics this past Friday.

While Jangaon and Mulugu districts boasted 100 percent completion, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area trails behind with just 65 percent. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy earlier hailed the survey as a 'revolutionary journey,' reflecting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's commitment to social justice for weaker sections in Telangana.

The Chief Minister emphasized the ongoing pressure on the Centre to include a caste census in the next national count, aiming to enable provisions for enhanced reservations in political, educational, and employment sectors beyond the current 50 percent cap. To achieve this, the state devoted Rs 153 crore for conducting a 'Comprehensive door-to-door household socio, educational, economic, employment, political, and caste survey,' which began two months after the Congress took office. This vast effort involves 94,750 enumerators and 9,478 supervisors, with each enumerator handling 150 households.

