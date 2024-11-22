Left Menu

War Crimes Allegations in Eastern Ukraine: Shocking Execution of POWs

Ukrainian authorities report the execution of five unarmed Ukrainian POWs by Russian troops in Vuhledar. The Prosecutor General's Office is investigating this as one of many alleged war crimes. The incident remains unconfirmed, with Russia denying involvement in such acts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 22-11-2024 21:48 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 21:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In a disturbing development, Ukrainian authorities have accused Russian forces of executing five Ukrainian prisoners of war in a shocking incident last month.

The Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office announced on Friday that these soldiers were unarmed when they were captured during an assault near Vuhledar, Eastern Ukraine, on October 2.

The office accompanied the announcement with aerial photographs, though Reuters was unable to verify them. A war-crimes investigation is underway, marking one of 13 opened recently concerning the alleged killing of 54 Ukrainian POWs. Russia, maintaining its stance, has denied any involvement in war crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

