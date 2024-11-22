War Crimes Allegations in Eastern Ukraine: Shocking Execution of POWs

In a disturbing development, Ukrainian authorities have accused Russian forces of executing five Ukrainian prisoners of war in a shocking incident last month.

The Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office announced on Friday that these soldiers were unarmed when they were captured during an assault near Vuhledar, Eastern Ukraine, on October 2.

The office accompanied the announcement with aerial photographs, though Reuters was unable to verify them. A war-crimes investigation is underway, marking one of 13 opened recently concerning the alleged killing of 54 Ukrainian POWs. Russia, maintaining its stance, has denied any involvement in war crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)