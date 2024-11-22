Strengthening Ties: Sri Lanka's New Vision with India

Former Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe has urged his successor, Anura Kumara Dissanayake, to fully implement the 'vision document' crafted with India last year. This comes ahead of Dissanayake's scheduled visit to India in mid-December.

The vision document, signed by Wickremesinghe and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the former's India trip in July 2023, lays out areas for bilateral cooperation, notably emphasizing economic partnerships. Wickremesinghe believes that Dissanayake should prioritize these cooperative efforts.

With India's assistance during Sri Lanka's unprecedented economic crisis still fresh in his mind, Wickremesinghe thanked Prime Minister Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for their support, which was crucial in helping the island nation navigate its financial turmoil in 2022.

