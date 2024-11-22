Left Menu

Delhi Government Pledges Support After Drain Tragedy

The Delhi government announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the family of Manoj Kumar, who died after falling into a drain. AAP leaders visited the family, offering condolences and support. Efforts are underway to ensure the family receives all necessary assistance in this tragic time.

The Delhi government has announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the family of Manoj Kumar, who tragically lost his life after falling into a drain near the UP border.

Senior AAP leaders met with the grieving family to extend their condolences and assure support, according to an official statement.

Following leader directives, Cabinet Minister Mukesh Ahlawat and other representatives were on-site to provide assistance and convey the government's commitment to supporting the bereaved family during this difficult time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

