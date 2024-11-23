Argentina Faces Steeper Economic Downturn in September

Argentina's economic activity saw a 3.3% decline in September compared to the same month last year, according to a report released on Friday by the country's official statistics agency.

Marking the fourth consecutive month of annual contraction, the figure surpassed the 2.7% drop predicted by analysts surveyed by Reuters, indicating deeper economic challenges.

The persistent downturn underlines the serious economic hurdles Argentina continues to grapple with as experts adjust their forecasts amidst a climate of uncertainty.

(With inputs from agencies.)