Left Menu

Argentina Faces Steeper Economic Downturn in September

Argentina's economic activity dropped by 3.3% in September, marking the fourth consecutive month of decline. This contraction exceeded the 2.7% decrease forecasted by analysts. The statistics agency reported on Friday, highlighting the ongoing economic challenges faced by the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 00:34 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 00:34 IST
Argentina Faces Steeper Economic Downturn in September
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Argentina's economic activity saw a 3.3% decline in September compared to the same month last year, according to a report released on Friday by the country's official statistics agency.

Marking the fourth consecutive month of annual contraction, the figure surpassed the 2.7% drop predicted by analysts surveyed by Reuters, indicating deeper economic challenges.

The persistent downturn underlines the serious economic hurdles Argentina continues to grapple with as experts adjust their forecasts amidst a climate of uncertainty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024