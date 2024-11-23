Conor McGregor Ordered to Pay Damages in Sexual Assault Case

Conor McGregor, the renowned Irish mixed martial arts fighter, has been ordered to pay nearly 250,000 euros ($259,950) in damages after being found liable for sexually assaulting a woman at a 2018 party in Dublin. The verdict was delivered by a jury consisting of eight women and four men, following six hours and ten minutes of deliberation at Ireland's high court.

The plaintiff, Nikita Hand, accused McGregor of assaulting her on December 9, 2018. Another man, James Lawrence, was also implicated, but the jury cleared him of any wrongdoing. McGregor, 36, denied the allegations, stating that any interaction with Hand was consensual. He also addressed the bruising claims made by Hand.

Outside the court, Hand expressed relief and gratitude for the support she received, encouraging other victims of sexual assault to speak up. Meanwhile, McGregor intends to challenge the ruling, as he hinted on social media. The case highlights the ongoing issue of sexual assault allegations within prominent circles.

