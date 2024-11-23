Historic Mosque Controversy: Legal and Social Implications

In a developing controversy in Sambhal, local authorities have bound down 34 individuals, including influential political figures, over concerns of a potential peace breach. This follows claims linking a Mughal-era mosque to an ancient Hindu temple site.

Security measures have intensified, with prohibitory orders enforced and a flag march carried out at the mosque ahead of Friday prayers. The local court has mandated a survey of the site based on a petition asserting that the area's historical significance ties back to a Hindu temple destroyed in 1529.

Prominent lawyers associated with the case have referenced historical texts such as 'Baburnama' and 'Ain-e-Akbari' to support their claims. The dispute continues to engage various legal and governmental bodies, with the next hearing scheduled for January 29.

(With inputs from agencies.)