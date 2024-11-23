Left Menu

Manipur Extends Internet Curb Amid Ongoing Violence

The Manipur government has extended the suspension of mobile internet services in seven districts for another two days due to ongoing violence. The services were initially suspended to prevent the spread of inflammatory content after the discovery of six bodies. Broadband services, however, were restored earlier to ease hardships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 23-11-2024 14:40 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 14:38 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@UNHumanRights)
  • Country:
  • India

The ongoing violence in Manipur has prompted the state government to extend its suspension of mobile internet services in key districts. An official order laid out this decision on Saturday, aiming to curb the spread of inflammatory content amid a volatile situation.

The services were first suspended on November 16 when violence erupted after six bodies were discovered. Authorities have extended the suspension multiple times since, citing concerns over law and order.

While mobile internet remains restricted, broadband services were resumed on November 19 to assist citizens, indicating an effort to alleviate everyday hardships faced by the local population.

(With inputs from agencies.)

