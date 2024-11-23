Manipur Extends Internet Curb Amid Ongoing Violence

The ongoing violence in Manipur has prompted the state government to extend its suspension of mobile internet services in key districts. An official order laid out this decision on Saturday, aiming to curb the spread of inflammatory content amid a volatile situation.

The services were first suspended on November 16 when violence erupted after six bodies were discovered. Authorities have extended the suspension multiple times since, citing concerns over law and order.

While mobile internet remains restricted, broadband services were resumed on November 19 to assist citizens, indicating an effort to alleviate everyday hardships faced by the local population.

(With inputs from agencies.)