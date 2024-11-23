Former Municipal Chairperson Arrested for Assault in Odisha

A notable arrest took place in Odisha on Saturday as Bhaba Prasad Das, the brother of former BJD organisational secretary Pranab Prakash Das, was detained for reportedly assaulting a vegetable vendor in Jajpur town.

Following a complaint from vendor Nagen Nayak, local police registered multiple cases under various sections of the Bharatiya Naya Sanhita, leading to Bhaba's arrest for allegedly hitting the vendor and seizing his money.

The former chairperson of Jajpur Municipality, Bhaba, faced judicial custody when he failed to apply for bail after being presented before the Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate. Concurrently, two other vendors lodged similar complaints of deceit against him.

(With inputs from agencies.)