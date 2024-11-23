Left Menu

BJP Leader Sanjay Mishra Under Fire: Allegations of Assault in School Incident

Police have registered a case against BJP leader Sanjay Mishra and his aides for allegedly assaulting a man named Vishal with sticks and pipes. Mishra denies the attack, claiming it is a retaliatory move after his brother's assault. Police investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 23-11-2024 16:30 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 16:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An FIR has been lodged against BJP leader Sanjay Mishra and his associates for the alleged assault of a man named Vishal, held at a local school, police reported on Saturday.

Mishra, a former MLC, has refuted the allegations, suggesting they stem from a previous attack on his brother.

Additional SP Sanjay Kumar revealed the complaint details, stating Vishal was allegedly taken to a field and beaten with PVC pipes before facing further assault at a school. Mishra disputes these claims, citing inadequate police response to his brother's assault. The case against Mishra and several others includes charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for group violence and unlawful confinement, with investigations currently ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

