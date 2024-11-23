BJP Leader Sanjay Mishra Under Fire: Allegations of Assault in School Incident

An FIR has been lodged against BJP leader Sanjay Mishra and his associates for the alleged assault of a man named Vishal, held at a local school, police reported on Saturday.

Mishra, a former MLC, has refuted the allegations, suggesting they stem from a previous attack on his brother.

Additional SP Sanjay Kumar revealed the complaint details, stating Vishal was allegedly taken to a field and beaten with PVC pipes before facing further assault at a school. Mishra disputes these claims, citing inadequate police response to his brother's assault. The case against Mishra and several others includes charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for group violence and unlawful confinement, with investigations currently ongoing.

