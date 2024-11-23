Racism on the Pitch: Arrests at El Clasico Highlight Ongoing Struggle
Three individuals were arrested for racist insults targeting Barcelona players, including Lamine Yamal, during an El Clasico match against Real Madrid. The incidents have prompted condemnation from La Liga, CSD, and Spain's migration minister. Measures to tackle racism in footballi include investigations and partial stadium closures.
Three individuals were apprehended for allegedly hurling racist insults at Barcelona players, including Lamine Yamal, during an intense El Clasico clash against Real Madrid, Spanish police confirmed on Saturday.
The match, held in October at the Bernabeu in Madrid, saw Barcelona triumph 4-0, with Yamal contributing to the scoreline. Spain's National Police took to social media, announcing the arrests made in connection with the xenophobic abuse that violated the dignity and integrity of the players.
The incident sparked widespread condemnation from La Liga and the Spanish Supreme Sports Council, both pledging to address the rise in racist behavior through comprehensive reports and legal actions. An internal investigation by Real Madrid is underway to identify those responsible, while Spain's migration minister, Elma Saiz, emphasized zero tolerance for such aggressions in sports.
