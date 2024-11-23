Left Menu

Racism on the Pitch: Arrests at El Clasico Highlight Ongoing Struggle

Three individuals were arrested for racist insults targeting Barcelona players, including Lamine Yamal, during an El Clasico match against Real Madrid. The incidents have prompted condemnation from La Liga, CSD, and Spain's migration minister. Measures to tackle racism in footballi include investigations and partial stadium closures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 23-11-2024 16:53 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 16:47 IST
Racism on the Pitch: Arrests at El Clasico Highlight Ongoing Struggle
Gaza soccer players Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Spain

Three individuals were apprehended for allegedly hurling racist insults at Barcelona players, including Lamine Yamal, during an intense El Clasico clash against Real Madrid, Spanish police confirmed on Saturday.

The match, held in October at the Bernabeu in Madrid, saw Barcelona triumph 4-0, with Yamal contributing to the scoreline. Spain's National Police took to social media, announcing the arrests made in connection with the xenophobic abuse that violated the dignity and integrity of the players.

The incident sparked widespread condemnation from La Liga and the Spanish Supreme Sports Council, both pledging to address the rise in racist behavior through comprehensive reports and legal actions. An internal investigation by Real Madrid is underway to identify those responsible, while Spain's migration minister, Elma Saiz, emphasized zero tolerance for such aggressions in sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024