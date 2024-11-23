Left Menu

Escalating Struggles: Ukraine's Kursk Setback Amidst Russian Push

Ukraine has lost over 40% of the territory it seized in Russia's Kursk region as Russian counter-assaults intensify. 59,000 Russian troops have been deployed while Ukraine aims to delay Russian advances and leverage peace negotiations. The presence of North Korean troops supports Russia, and the conflict escalates with missile engagements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 17:31 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 17:31 IST
Escalating Struggles: Ukraine's Kursk Setback Amidst Russian Push
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukraine, which had swiftly seized a portion of Russia's Kursk region, has seen over 40% of that land lost to mounting Russian counter-assaults. A Ukraine General Staff insider disclosed the retreat from an initial control of 1,376 square kilometers, to approximately 800 square kilometers amid continuous Russian advances.

Russia deployed 59,000 troops to counter the Ukrainian incursion, which aimed to halt Russia's progress in eastern Ukraine and strengthen Kyiv's position in potential peace negotiations. Complications arise with North Korean troops reportedly reinforcing Russia despite the bulk still in training.

Moscow, neither confirming nor denying North Korean support, remains silent as conflict persists. Escalations continue with Ukraine's strategic missile strikes inside Russia following U.S. approval, met with Russian threats and missile assaults, intensifying regional tensions and diplomatic engagements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024