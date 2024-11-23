Escalating Struggles: Ukraine's Kursk Setback Amidst Russian Push

Ukraine, which had swiftly seized a portion of Russia's Kursk region, has seen over 40% of that land lost to mounting Russian counter-assaults. A Ukraine General Staff insider disclosed the retreat from an initial control of 1,376 square kilometers, to approximately 800 square kilometers amid continuous Russian advances.

Russia deployed 59,000 troops to counter the Ukrainian incursion, which aimed to halt Russia's progress in eastern Ukraine and strengthen Kyiv's position in potential peace negotiations. Complications arise with North Korean troops reportedly reinforcing Russia despite the bulk still in training.

Moscow, neither confirming nor denying North Korean support, remains silent as conflict persists. Escalations continue with Ukraine's strategic missile strikes inside Russia following U.S. approval, met with Russian threats and missile assaults, intensifying regional tensions and diplomatic engagements.

(With inputs from agencies.)