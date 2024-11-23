Tragedy in Govindpuri: Delhi Constable Stabbed to Death During Patrol

A Delhi Police constable, Kiran Pal, was tragically killed while on night patrol in Govindpuri, southeastern Delhi. Officials reported that the crime occurred early Saturday morning when Pal attempted to stop three individuals on a scooter.

The attackers, armed with a knife and stones, evaded initial capture. Although one suspect, Deepak Max, was apprehended after an encounter with Crime Branch officers, two others remain at large. Deepak sustained a gunshot wound during the altercation, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police Sanjay Sain.

This incident adds to growing concerns about police safety, following similar attacks in recent months. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has called for enhanced security measures to ensure the safety of Delhi's residents and police personnel.

