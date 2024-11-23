Crackdown on Drug Trafficker: Properties Seized in Baramulla
Police in Jammu and Kashmir have seized properties worth Rs 1.72 crore linked to Rafiq Ahmad Khan, an alleged drug peddler from Baramulla. The seized assets include residential houses and vehicles, considered illegally acquired through narcotics trafficking. This action underscores the ongoing efforts of J-K Police to combat drug-related crime.
Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir conducted a significant operation on Saturday, seizing properties worth Rs 1.72 crore linked to a notorious drug peddler, Rafiq Ahmad Khan, known as Rafi Rafa. The operation was carried out by the police as part of ongoing efforts to uproot the drug menace in the region.
The seized assets include double-storey residential homes located in Jammu's Chowadhi area and in Boniyar's Trikanjan locality, along with three vehicles. These properties were identified as being illegally acquired through the trafficking of narcotics and psychotropic substances, according to police officials.
This action is a testament to the J-K Police's unyielding commitment to eradicating drug-related activities within the region. It highlights the ongoing crackdown on individuals profiting from the illegal drug trade, aiming to dismantle networks and curb substance abuse.
(With inputs from agencies.)
