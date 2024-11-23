Left Menu

Crackdown in Jammu: Key Figures Detained Under Stringent Acts

In Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, Abdul Qayoom was detained under the Public Safety Act due to his anti-national activities. Furthermore, Ghulam Nabi, a notorious drug smuggler in Ramban district, was apprehended under the PIT-NDPS Act. Both detentions aim to safeguard internal security.

  • Country:
  • India

In a significant legal move, authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have detained Abdul Qayoom, an notorious Over Ground Worker associated with terrorist activities, under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA). The police in Rajouri district identified Qayoom, known by his alias 'Punjabi', as a resident of Jajote Kandu village in Darhal.

Qayoom, implicated in multiple criminal cases, was described by the police as a major threat to internal security and public peace. The detention was ordered by the District Magistrate of Rajouri to curb his alleged anti-national activities, underscoring the state's commitment to countering threats.

In a separate case, the police brought Ghulam Nabi, a well-known drug smuggler from Ramban district, under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act. Nabi, currently detained in Poonch district jail, represents ongoing efforts to address criminal networks in the region.

