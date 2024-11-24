Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: Deadly Airstrikes in Lebanon

A series of Israeli airstrikes targeting Hezbollah in Lebanon has resulted in significant casualties, including 15 people killed in central Beirut. The conflict, which began after Hezbollah fired in solidarity with Hamas, has seen widespread devastation, with thousands injured or killed across Lebanon.

Tensions Escalate: Deadly Airstrikes in Lebanon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Fifteen individuals lost their lives in a powerful airstrike in central Beirut on Saturday, with an additional 13 fatalities reported northeast of the Lebanese capital, according to the local health ministry. These attacks are part of Israel's ongoing offensive against the Iran-affiliated Hezbollah group.

The destruction included a missile strike on an eight-storey building in Beirut, using bunker-penetrating weapons designed for subterranean targets. This marked the fourth such strike in Beirut this week, focusing on Hezbollah's infrastructure.

Amidst the devastation, a man affected by the blast recounted the horror, noting that his family members were hospitalized. Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts continue, with U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein visiting the region to broker a ceasefire.

