Tensions Escalate: Deadly Airstrikes in Lebanon
A series of Israeli airstrikes targeting Hezbollah in Lebanon has resulted in significant casualties, including 15 people killed in central Beirut. The conflict, which began after Hezbollah fired in solidarity with Hamas, has seen widespread devastation, with thousands injured or killed across Lebanon.
Fifteen individuals lost their lives in a powerful airstrike in central Beirut on Saturday, with an additional 13 fatalities reported northeast of the Lebanese capital, according to the local health ministry. These attacks are part of Israel's ongoing offensive against the Iran-affiliated Hezbollah group.
The destruction included a missile strike on an eight-storey building in Beirut, using bunker-penetrating weapons designed for subterranean targets. This marked the fourth such strike in Beirut this week, focusing on Hezbollah's infrastructure.
Amidst the devastation, a man affected by the blast recounted the horror, noting that his family members were hospitalized. Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts continue, with U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein visiting the region to broker a ceasefire.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Devastation in Lebanon: The Impact of Israeli Airstrikes
Escalating Conflict: Airstrikes Hit Lebanon's Tyre Amid Israeli-Hezbollah Tensions
Escalation in Beirut: The Wake of Destruction from Israeli Airstrikes
Conflict Escalation: Rising Casualties and Crisis in Gaza and Lebanon
Deadly Strikes in Lebanon: Rising Tensions with Israel