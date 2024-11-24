Tensions Escalate: Deadly Airstrikes in Lebanon

Fifteen individuals lost their lives in a powerful airstrike in central Beirut on Saturday, with an additional 13 fatalities reported northeast of the Lebanese capital, according to the local health ministry. These attacks are part of Israel's ongoing offensive against the Iran-affiliated Hezbollah group.

The destruction included a missile strike on an eight-storey building in Beirut, using bunker-penetrating weapons designed for subterranean targets. This marked the fourth such strike in Beirut this week, focusing on Hezbollah's infrastructure.

Amidst the devastation, a man affected by the blast recounted the horror, noting that his family members were hospitalized. Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts continue, with U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein visiting the region to broker a ceasefire.

(With inputs from agencies.)