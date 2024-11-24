Charges Framed in 2020 Northeast Delhi Riots Case

A Delhi court has issued an order to frame several charges, including murder, arson, and dacoity, against 25 individuals accused in the 2020 northeast Delhi riots related case. These riots led to the death of Head Constable Ratan Lal amid violent protests.

Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala emphasized that constitutional rights did not extend to violent acts, countering the defense's arguments. He noted that the protestors had a "clear objective" to resort to violence to show their strength to the government.

The 115-page ruling highlighted premeditated plans by protest organizers to block roads and confront police with weapons, contributing to the chaos that left over 200 people injured and more than 50 dead.

(With inputs from agencies.)