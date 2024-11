Erdogan's Diplomacy Dance: Balancing NATO and Russia

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan is set to meet NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Ankara to discuss critical developments in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, according to a Turkish official. This meeting comes as Russia reportedly used a new hypersonic ballistic missile in retaliation to Ukraine's utilization of U.S. and British missiles, marking a significant escalation.

As a NATO member, Turkey condemns the Russian invasion and supports Ukraine's territorial integrity by providing military assistance. Despite this, Turkey criticizes Western sanctions against Moscow due to its own pivotal defense, energy, and tourism ties with Russia, highlighting a complex diplomatic stance.

Erdogan has recently voiced opposition to the U.S. decision to authorize Ukraine's use of long-range missiles against Russia, claiming it could exacerbate the ongoing conflict. This development coincides with Putin lowering Russia's nuclear weapon use thresholds. The meeting will also address defense procurement barriers among NATO allies and collective anti-terrorism efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)