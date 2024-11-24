Russia Claims Destruction of 34 Ukrainian Drones

In a significant escalation of hostilities, Russia's defence ministry announced that it had successfully destroyed 34 Ukrainian drones overnight. According to their statement on the Telegram messaging app, 27 of these drones were intercepted over the Kursk region, which shares a border with Ukraine.

The ministry's post comes amidst a series of conflicts across the region, highlighting the ongoing tensions between the two nations. However, conspicuously absent from the post was a mention of an earlier assertion by the Kursk governor. The governor had claimed that air defence units had also neutralized two 'Ukrainian missiles' that were allegedly targeting the region.

This latest development underscores the fragile situation and the pervasive threat of escalated military engagements as both countries grapple with unresolved territorial disputes. The lack of acknowledgment of the missile claim may hint at strategic communication choices by Russian authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)