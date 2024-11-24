Left Menu

Russia Claims Destruction of 34 Ukrainian Drones

Russia's defence ministry reported the destruction of 34 Ukrainian drones, including 27 over the Kursk region. The statement posted on Telegram did not reference an earlier claim by the Kursk governor about Ukrainian missiles being neutralized overnight.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-11-2024 10:33 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 10:33 IST
Russia Claims Destruction of 34 Ukrainian Drones
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant escalation of hostilities, Russia's defence ministry announced that it had successfully destroyed 34 Ukrainian drones overnight. According to their statement on the Telegram messaging app, 27 of these drones were intercepted over the Kursk region, which shares a border with Ukraine.

The ministry's post comes amidst a series of conflicts across the region, highlighting the ongoing tensions between the two nations. However, conspicuously absent from the post was a mention of an earlier assertion by the Kursk governor. The governor had claimed that air defence units had also neutralized two 'Ukrainian missiles' that were allegedly targeting the region.

This latest development underscores the fragile situation and the pervasive threat of escalated military engagements as both countries grapple with unresolved territorial disputes. The lack of acknowledgment of the missile claim may hint at strategic communication choices by Russian authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent to lead the Treasury Department, reports AP.

Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent ...

 Global
2
France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

 Global
3
Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

 Global
4
Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024