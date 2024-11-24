Mystery in Dubai: Rabbi's Disappearance Sparks Terrorism Probe

An investigation is underway regarding the disappearance of Zvi Kogan, an Israeli-Moldovan citizen residing in the UAE, who went missing on Thursday. The Israeli prime minister's office confirmed this on Saturday, indicating that the case may be tied to a terrorist incident.

The UAE's interior ministry is actively searching for Kogan, a Chabad representative in Dubai, who reportedly vanished last week. Chabad, an Orthodox Jewish organization, refrained from commenting, though it supports a significant Jewish community offering religious services in the region.

This investigation unfolds as the UAE maintains diplomatic ties with Israel, established through the Abraham Accords in 2020, against the backdrop of ongoing tension from the Israel-Hamas conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)