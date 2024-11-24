Left Menu

Mystery in Dubai: Rabbi's Disappearance Sparks Terrorism Probe

A dual Israeli-Moldovan citizen living in the UAE, Zvi Kogan, has gone missing in Dubai, prompting an investigation by Gulf authorities. Believed to be linked to a terrorist incident, the case concerns a Chabad representative, reflecting potential geopolitical tensions amid Israel-UAE relations established in 2020.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-11-2024 11:09 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 11:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An investigation is underway regarding the disappearance of Zvi Kogan, an Israeli-Moldovan citizen residing in the UAE, who went missing on Thursday. The Israeli prime minister's office confirmed this on Saturday, indicating that the case may be tied to a terrorist incident.

The UAE's interior ministry is actively searching for Kogan, a Chabad representative in Dubai, who reportedly vanished last week. Chabad, an Orthodox Jewish organization, refrained from commenting, though it supports a significant Jewish community offering religious services in the region.

This investigation unfolds as the UAE maintains diplomatic ties with Israel, established through the Abraham Accords in 2020, against the backdrop of ongoing tension from the Israel-Hamas conflict.

