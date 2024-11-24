Traffic Advisory Issued for Samvidhan Divas Padyatra Near India Gate
The Delhi Police issued a traffic advisory for the Samvidhan Divas Padyatra on November 25, advising commuters about restrictions near India Gate. Conducted by the Youth Affairs department, the event marks the 75th year of adopting the constitution, involving around 10,000 participants. Commuters are urged to use public transport.
Delhi Police has released a traffic advisory ahead of the Samvidhan Divas Padyatra, scheduled for November 25, alerting commuters to restrictions near India Gate.
The advisory was issued following information from the Department of Youth Affairs, which is organizing the nationwide event via 'Mera Yuva Bharat' to commemorate the 75th year of adopting the Constitution. The Padyatra will be spearheaded by the Minister of Youth Affairs and other prominent figures.
The event will begin at 8 am at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, India Gate Circle, and conclude by 9:30 am at the same location, expecting around 10,000 participants. Traffic management measures include prohibiting parking on key routes, with violators facing towing and fines. Commuters are encouraged to use public transportation to ensure a safe journey.
