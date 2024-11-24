Left Menu

Drones and Heroin Seizure at India-Pakistan Border

Two drones and a packet of heroin were recovered by the Border Security Force near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Amritsar district. One drone with 570 grams of heroin was found near Daoke village, while another drone was retrieved near Mahawa village. Technical countermeasures are suspected to have caused the crashes.

Updated: 24-11-2024 13:46 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 13:46 IST
Two drones and a packet of heroin were discovered at the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Amritsar district, according to a statement by a BSF spokesperson on Sunday.

The incident involved the seizure of a drone along with a packet containing 570 grams of heroin from a field near Daoke village, as reported on Saturday.

Additionally, another drone was recovered from a field by BSF troops patrolling near Mahawa village. It is believed that technical countermeasures along the border may have led to the drones' crashes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

