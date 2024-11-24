Drones and Heroin Seizure at India-Pakistan Border

Two drones and a packet of heroin were discovered at the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Amritsar district, according to a statement by a BSF spokesperson on Sunday.

The incident involved the seizure of a drone along with a packet containing 570 grams of heroin from a field near Daoke village, as reported on Saturday.

Additionally, another drone was recovered from a field by BSF troops patrolling near Mahawa village. It is believed that technical countermeasures along the border may have led to the drones' crashes.

