Drones and Heroin Seizure at India-Pakistan Border
Two drones and a packet of heroin were recovered by the Border Security Force near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Amritsar district. One drone with 570 grams of heroin was found near Daoke village, while another drone was retrieved near Mahawa village. Technical countermeasures are suspected to have caused the crashes.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-11-2024 13:46 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 13:46 IST
- Country:
- India
Two drones and a packet of heroin were discovered at the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Amritsar district, according to a statement by a BSF spokesperson on Sunday.
The incident involved the seizure of a drone along with a packet containing 570 grams of heroin from a field near Daoke village, as reported on Saturday.
Additionally, another drone was recovered from a field by BSF troops patrolling near Mahawa village. It is believed that technical countermeasures along the border may have led to the drones' crashes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Political Tensions Rise Amidst Allegations on Farmer Leaders in Punjab
BSF Captures Bangladeshi National and Rohingyas in Tripura
BJP's Tarun Chugh Accuses AAP of Politicizing Paddy Procurement in Punjab
Punjab's Paddy Procurement Hits Milestone Amidst Kharif Season
Rising Drone Seizures: BSF's Technological Edge Against Cross-Border Threats