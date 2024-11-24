Left Menu

Tragedy in Barwani: A Family Torn Apart by Violence

In Barwani district of Madhya Pradesh, a man allegedly killed his two young children with an axe following a quarrel with his wife. The accused also injured his wife and himself. The children succumbed to their injuries, and both surviving adults are undergoing medical treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Barwani | Updated: 24-11-2024 13:55 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 13:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a devastating act of violence, a man from Madhya Pradesh's Barwani district reportedly killed his young children after a domestic dispute. The tragic incident unfolded in the Chichamali Faliya village over the weekend.

Police sources identified the accused as Sanjay Singh, hailing from Ganvaria village in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district. Following a week-long separation, his wife Bharti was at her parents' home when the altercation and subsequent attack occurred.

On Saturday, Singh traveled to the village, where a renewed argument led to the horrific events. While his children did not survive the attack, Singh and his wife are currently receiving medical care, with Bharti being transferred to Maharashtra due to her critical condition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

