Sambhal Tensions: Mosque Survey Sparks Deadly Clashes

A violent confrontation erupted in Sambhal on Sunday as protesters clashed with security forces over a court-mandated survey of a historic mosque. The unrest resulted in the deaths of three individuals, identified as Naeem, Bilal, and Nauman, and left several policemen injured.

Tensions had been rising since claims surfaced that the Jama Masjid was built over a Hindu temple. As the survey commenced, protestors gathered, leading to escalating violence that included stone-pelting and attempts to set fire to vehicles. Law enforcement deployed tear gas and batons to disperse the crowd.

Authorities have detained ten people and are pursuing further investigations under the National Security Act. Meanwhile, political leaders have accused the ruling party of using the situation as a diversion from electoral issues. Additional security measures are in place as officials strive to restore order.

