Manipur's Crackdown on Poppy Cultivation: A Community's Stand

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh vowed to take action against poppy planters following pressure from a Naga village authority. The Makhan Village Authority demanded swift government intervention after violent confrontations between armed planters and police attempting to destroy poppy fields in Kangpokpi district.

Updated: 24-11-2024 17:52 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 17:52 IST
Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh has announced imminent action against poppy planters and their associates, following a Naga village authority's ultimatum. This assurance was made after armed planters allegedly targeted a police team and village volunteers who were trying to eradicate poppy cultivations in Kangpokpi district.

In a post on X, Singh commended the Makhan Village Authority for opposing poppy cultivation and assured of the readiness of central security forces and state police to combat the practice and those involved. Singh encouraged widespread community participation in efforts to eliminate drug-related activities in Manipur.

The demand for action was issued by the Makhan Village Authority, which claimed that armed individuals attacked police and volunteers attempting to destroy poppy plants, sabotaging their efforts. The authority criticized the police for allegedly retreating, viewing it as a failure to exert their authority effectively. The police have stated they are investigating the situation and will provide updates upon completing their report.

