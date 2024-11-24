Missile Tensions Escalate Over Kursk

In a significant escalation of military tensions, two Ukrainian missiles and 27 drones were reportedly taken down over Russia's Kursk region, as announced by the regional governor on Sunday.

The specifics of the missiles remain unclear, as Governor Alexei Smirnov did not provide additional details in his Telegram post. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian military claimed to have destroyed a Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missile system in the same area.

Despite these claims, Reuters has been unable to independently verify the reports. Since the Ukrainian forces crossed into Kursk on August 6, both nations have been engaged in a fierce territorial contest, with Moscow reclaiming significant ground, while Kyiv maintains control over approximately 800 square kilometers in the region.

